T20 World Cup: 'We Wanted To Play Aggressive Cricket', Says Aaron Jones After Heroics Vs Canada

(MENAFN- IANS) Dallas, June 2 (IANS) Team USA got off to a perfect start at the 2024 T20 as the host nation recorded the third highest ever run chase in a T20 World Cup against geographical rivals, Canada and won by seven wickets.

Canada scored 194 runs in the first innings of the game thanks to half centuries from Navneet Dhaniwal and Nicholas Kirton. Despite the mammoth total, USA completed the task in front of them and chased the game in 17.4 overs thanks to a 131 run partnership between Aaron Jones and Andries Gous for the third wicket which is also the highest ever partnership for the team in T20's.

"I don't think it is easy to put it into words. Happy to get my team over the line. I thought anything under 200 is chaseable. We wanted to play aggressive cricket. I think I go through my process while I practice. To be honest, when my team is under pressure it gets the best out of me,” said man of the match Jones after the win.

Jones' remained not out and scored 94 runs off 40 deliveries which included the game winning six. The team will now turn it's attention towards replicating this performance and gathering momentum heading into their second game against Pakistan on June 6.

"We always knew he (Aaron Jones) had the game. He played fearless cricket. Really happy to see the crowd in numbers, hope they continue to give us the support. We want to continue the way we are playing (fearless cricket). We don't want to change anything whether we play Pakistan or India," added USA USA captain, Monank Patel .

Canada on other hand have to hold their head up high for putting on a valiant effort and try their best to maintain composure heading into their second game of the campaign against Ireland on June 7.

"194 was a great total. I was pretty happy. We started well but Jones and Gous batted exceptionally well and our bowlers had no chance. Pitch had good bounce and it did get better for batting in the second innings with dew coming in. We missed the line and lengths. No balls and extras we shouldn't have given away those. We played an exceptional game overall. Nothing to be sad about. Good effort from the boys, this is just the start and hope we can do well in the next game," concluded Canada captain, Saad Bin Zafar.