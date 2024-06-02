Heeramandi Star Sonakshi Sinha Turns 37: 8 Best Performances Of Actor

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Lootera' to 'Dabangg' and recently 'Heeramandi' are some of the notable perfoamances of Sonakshi Sinha over the years

Sonakshi plays the antagonist's role in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial

Sonakshi's debut opposite Salman Khan was a roaring success. Her portrayal of Rajjo, a feisty village girl, earned her acclaim and kickstarted her Bollywood journey

Reprising her role as Rajjo, Sonakshi continued to charm audiences with her chemistry with Salman Khan. Her presence added to the film's commercial success

This action-packed entertainer showcased Sonakshi's chemistry with Akshay Kumar. As Priya, she added depth to the storyline

Sonakshi broke stereotypes with her role as Akira Sharma, a college student caught in a web of corruption and crime

In this period romance, Sonakshi displayed versatility as an actor, portraying Pakhi, a woman torn between love and duty. Her nuanced performance earned critical praise

In this inspiring tale of India's Mars Orbiter Mission, Sonakshi played Eka Gandhi, a scientist contributing to the project

Sonakshi portrayed Saiba, a vivacious woman who falls for a soldier. Her performance added depth to the narrative