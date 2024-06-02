عربي


Heeramandi Star Sonakshi Sinha Turns 37: 8 Best Performances Of Actor


6/2/2024 4:00:31 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Lootera' to 'Dabangg' and recently 'Heeramandi' are some of the notable perfoamances of Sonakshi Sinha over the years


'Lootera' to 'Dabangg' and recently 'Heeramandi' are some of the notable perfoamances of Sonakshi Sinha over the years


Sonakshi plays the antagonist's role in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial

Dabangg

Sonakshi's debut opposite Salman Khan was a roaring success. Her portrayal of Rajjo, a feisty village girl, earned her acclaim and kickstarted her Bollywood journey

Dabangg 2 (2012)

Reprising her role as Rajjo, Sonakshi continued to charm audiences with her chemistry with Salman Khan. Her presence added to the film's commercial success

Rowdy Rathore (2012)

This action-packed entertainer showcased Sonakshi's chemistry with Akshay Kumar. As Priya, she added depth to the storyline

Akira (2016)

Sonakshi broke stereotypes with her role as Akira Sharma, a college student caught in a web of corruption and crime

Lootera (2013)

In this period romance, Sonakshi displayed versatility as an actor, portraying Pakhi, a woman torn between love and duty. Her nuanced performance earned critical praise

Mission Mangal (2019)

In this inspiring tale of India's Mars Orbiter Mission, Sonakshi played Eka Gandhi, a scientist contributing to the project

Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014)

Sonakshi portrayed Saiba, a vivacious woman who falls for a soldier. Her performance added depth to the narrative

