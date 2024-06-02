T20 World Cup: Injured Bangladesh Pacer Shariful Islam In Doubt For Sri Lanka Match

(MENAFN- IANS) New York, June 2 (IANS) Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam sustained an injury to his left hand during the T20 warm-up match against India, resulting in a split in the webbing between his and middle fingers which required six stitches.

The left-arm pacer sustained the injury during the last over of his spell when he tried to stop Hardik Pandya's drive on follow-through. The ball hit his hand and the pacer was in pain.

Bangladesh team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan took him off the field as his palm seemed to have swollen. he ended his bowling figures with 1-26 in 3.5 overs.

As per an ESPNcricinfo report, Bangladesh will have to wait for the next two days to decide on his availability for their T20 World Cup opening match against Sri Lanka on June 7.

After the 60-run loss against India, Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said that Shoriful needed six stitches on the injured area.

"Shoriful suffered a split injury between the index and middle finger of his left hand while trying to stop a ball in his last over," ESPNcricinfo quoted Chowdhury as saying.

"After initial medical attention, he was taken to Nassau University Medical Centre. The hand surgeon administered six stitches. We will visit him again after two days. We will know then how much time it will take for Shoriful to return," he added.

Shoriful has nearly a week to recover from the injury to be available for the match against Sri Lanka. In his absence, Bangladesh will be without their two frontline seamers as Taskin Ahmed is still recovering from a side strain.