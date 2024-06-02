Project Qatar Attracts Over 17,000 Visitors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Held under the patronage of the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the 20th edition of Project Qatar, the most prominent in the nation, concluded on a successful note, with the four-day witnessing over 17,000 visitors. The exhibition was held with the support of the of Commerce and and in partnership with Public Works Authority (Ashghal), from May 27 to 30, 2024, at DECC, featuring 250 exhibitors, including 130 Qatari firms and 120 international companies from 25 countries.

Haidar Mshaimesh, General Manager of IFP Qatar (International Fairs and Promotions), said:“The exhibition allowed local and international exhibitors to showcase their innovative products, services, and technologies and provided industry leaders with a space to network, interact and explore business opportunities.”

Mshaimesh further explained:“The 20th edition of Project Qatar attracted a large number of exhibitors offering green building solutions, renewable energy technologies, energy-efficient products, sustainable construction practices, Industry 4.0 technologies, automation solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and digital manufacturing processes."

" The high turnout and positive response from exhibitors reflect the important position of the event as an ideal platform to forge partnerships and promote sustainable growth. This year, Project Qatar continued its pioneering journey of excellence and strengthened its strong position in the infrastructure, paved the way for more fruitful partnerships and served as a supportive platform for the launch of many innovative initiatives.”

He continued:“In addition to the local and international partnerships forged by a large number of participating companies at Project Qatar, the accompanying conference provided significant opportunities for networking, relationship building. It brought together experts from diverse industries to discuss and share best innovative practices in support of sustainable development.

Mshaimesh highlighted that:“The 20th edition of Project Qatar marks a significant moment in the evolution of the construction industry's premier trade exhibition in Qatar. This milestone signifies two decades of unparalleled innovation, collaboration, and progress. Project Qatar has consistently set the benchmark for excellence, serving as a dynamic platform for industry professionals to showcase cutting-edge technologies, exchange knowledge, and forge strategic partnerships. With each passing year, the exhibition has grown in scope and significance, attracting exhibitors and visitors from across the globe.”

He concluded:“As the construction sector grows, so does the demand for skilled labor and professionals. Project Qatar's role in facilitating knowledge transfer and skills development helps to meet this demand by providing training opportunities and promoting workforce development initiatives. Overall, Project Qatar plays a vital role in stimulating economic growth, promoting diversification, and fostering innovation in the Qatari economy. By connecting local businesses with international markets and facilitating knowledge exchange, the exhibition continues to contribute significantly to Qatar's economic development agenda.”