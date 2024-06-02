UAE Introduces New Payment Plan For Medical Bills In Easy Instalments

The UAE's has launched an 'easy payment initiative', which allows people using their facilities to pay for the services in instalments through credit cards. The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) joined hands with eight local banks to provide the payment plan.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Cardholders can apply for the easy payment plan directly through the bank's call centre or other available channels. Customers who hold credit cards issued by the following banks can benefit from the easy payment options:



Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB)

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB)

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB)

Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD)

Emirates Islamic Bank

Emirates NBD

Ajman Bank Sharjah Islamic Bank.

This payment solution allows individual and corporate customers with credit cards issued by participating banks to pay the ministry's service fees in instalments over 3, 6, 9, or 12 months for amounts of Dh1,000 or more. The terms and conditions set by the banks regarding profit rates, installment periods, and minimum payments help enhance customer satisfaction.

Customers can apply for the Easy Payment Plan after paying fees using their credit cards by contacting their bank through call centers or via smart application. Please note that the fees must be at least Dh1,000 to avail this service.

Steps to apply for the Easy Payment Plan: