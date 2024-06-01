Only Four Weeks Until Creative Tech Europe 2024: A Gathering of Creative Technologists in London

(MENAFNEditorial) There are just four weeks to go until creative production leaders, technologists, and decision-makers in brands, agencies, and other industry players gather in London at Creative Tech Europe 2024.



Henry Stewart event organisers inform that this event promises to be a great opportunity to hear real-world case studies that showcase how technology is meeting challenges in the creative technology sector.



Session Highlights Include:



The New Creative Technology Stack

Jarrod Gingras, Managing Director of The Real Story Group, will explore the critical components of a Creative Technology stack. He will discuss best practices to adopt and pitfalls to avoid when building the right stack for specific needs.



Technology Meets Human Artistry: Navigating the New Creative Frontier

Andre Le Masurier, Global Head of Brand & Creative at Skyscanner, will delve into the implications of artificial intelligence and other software tools in creative work, addressing the balance between technology and human artistry.



The Unapologetic Takeover of Creative by Bots

Charles Duncan, Chief Creative Technologist at Optikka, will present on how bots are revolutionising creative work and discuss strategies to monetise them at scale.



Making Intelligent Creative Content Work for You

David Russell from A Few Good People will share insights on generating consistent, relevant, and personalised content to effectively meet audience demands, alleviating pressure on creatives, brands, and agencies.



Beyond Buzzwords: Practical Steps for Creative Tech Success

Moderated by Clair Carter-Ginn, Partner at Forecast Agency, this panel will include thought leaders from Tommy Hilfiger, Arc & Foundry, Creatopy, and The Very Group. The discussion will address many “hot topics” around creative technology, providing practical steps for success.



Who Will Be There?

Representatives from JustEatTakeAway, Ashfield MedComms, OVO Energy, Spark, Dunelm, Vettify, Reckitt, Aquent Studios, and many more leading organisations will be in attendance. This event offers a unique networking opportunity with peers and industry leaders.



Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the conversation at Creative Tech Europe 2024.



Sponsors: Optikka and Creatopy





