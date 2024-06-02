Ukraine among countries with most lawsuits lodged against it at European Court of Human Rights

(MENAFN) Recent revelations from judge Nikolay Gnatovsky, representing Ukraine at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), shed light on the country's standing as one of the most complained-about nations within the court's jurisdiction. Gnatovsky disclosed in an interview with Ukrinform that Ukraine currently faces approximately 8,000 pending lawsuits at the ECHR, highlighting systemic issues that have persisted for decades.



As a signatory to the European Convention on Human Rights since 1997, Ukraine's compliance with the convention's standards is subject to scrutiny by the ECHR, also known as the Strasbourg Court. The court serves as an international arbiter for allegations of human rights violations, interpreting the provisions outlined in the convention and its optional protocols.



Gnatovsky underscored that complaints from Ukrainian citizens primarily revolve around systemic challenges, including the conditions of detention in penitentiary institutions, prolonged court proceedings, property rights disputes, and barriers to accessing the appeals process. Moreover, Ukraine faces criticism for its shortcomings in enforcing court decisions, both domestically and those mandated by the ECHR.



These revelations raise concerns about Ukraine's commitment to upholding the rule of law, as the failure to implement final court rulings undermines the country's judicial integrity and jeopardizes its aspirations for European integration. Gnatovsky warned that such deficiencies could impede Ukraine's ability to meet the standards necessary for European Union membership, highlighting the urgent need for reform to ensure effective governance and respect for human rights within the country.

