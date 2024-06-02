J&K: Wildlife Protection Dept Official Injured In Bear Attack

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, June 2 (IANS) A Wildlife Protection Department official was on Sunday in a bear attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Officials said that a Wildlife Protection Department official identified as Bashir Ahmad Bhat was attacked by a bear in Parigam village of Kulgam district on Sunday.

“The injured official was shifted to a hospital for treatment. A search has been started in the area to ensure that the bear does not harm civilians before it is restored back to its natural habitat,” officials said.

Man-animal conflict has been increasing in Kashmir over the last few years.

Experts attribute this to the increase in the population of wild animals and also to the encroachment by man into the natural habitats of wild animals.

Shrinking natural habitats often force leopards, bears, jackals etc to enter populated areas looking for food and this brings them into direct conflict with humankind.