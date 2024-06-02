Infamous hacking group claims to have breached security of US-based event Ticketmaster effecting 560 million users

(MENAFN) A significant data breach has rocked Ticketmaster, the renowned United States-based event ticketing platform, as cybercriminals from the notorious group ShinyHunters claim to have infiltrated its security infrastructure. The breach, allegedly affecting approximately 560 million users worldwide, has raised concerns regarding the exposure of sensitive personal and financial information.



Reports emerged earlier this week indicating that ShinyHunters shared a sample of the pilfered data, amounting to a staggering 1.3 terabytes, on a prominent hacking forum. The group purportedly offered to sell the entire trove for a substantial sum of USD500,000, highlighting the extensive nature of the breach. Screenshots provided by the hackers showcase numerous folders containing sizable files, each containing a wealth of user data.



The compromised information reportedly includes hashed credit card numbers, the last four digits of credit cards alongside expiration dates, details pertaining to fraudulent activities, customer names, addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses. Additionally, the breach appears to encompass transactional data such as ticket sales, event particulars, and other order details, heightening concerns over the breadth of the breach and the potential impact on affected users.



Despite the gravity of the situation, Ticketmaster has yet to issue an official statement addressing the breach. However, authorities in Australia, including the Department of Home Affairs, have acknowledged the incident and expressed their commitment to collaborating with Ticketmaster to investigate the matter. Furthermore, reports indicate that the FBI has extended assistance in probing the breach, underscoring the severity of the situation and the urgency of the investigation.



Amidst the unfolding developments, cybersecurity experts remain cautious, emphasizing the need for thorough assessment before drawing definitive conclusions regarding the breach. Christopher Budd, the director of British cybersecurity firm Sophos, cautioned against hasty judgments, highlighting the preliminary nature of the available information. While acknowledging the presence of new data in the breach, Budd also noted the existence of potentially outdated information, complicating the analysis of the breach's scope and impact.

MENAFN02062024000045015687ID1108285531