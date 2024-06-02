'Qatar's Sustainability Approach Drives Growth, Bolsters Economy'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is playing a pivotal role in terms of achieving sustainability across all industries buoyed by a stronger economy, stated an official.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Lindsey Malcolm, the Sustainability Lead for the Middle East at Turner & Townsend, said:“Sustainability goes hand-in-hand with wider economic benefits and diversification. Qatar is growing its services sector alongside improving the country's infrastructure underpinned by innovation.”

He explained that“The practical benefits of adapting to climate change, green energy, better water infrastructure, and modern methods of construction will improve productivity and efficiency, and help reduce Qatar's carbon footprint.”

Implementing these projects across the country is assertive of drawing foreign and local investments, creating job opportunities, and driving growth and will boost the confidence in the wider economy, he said.

However, Qatar has made great strides to invest recently to enable a shift in sustainable growth aligned with Qatar's National Vision 2030.

The official pointed out that Qatar's Investment Promotion Agency aims to draw more than $70bn in green investment projects by the end of the decade, which indicates the scale of future goals. In order to prepare for and benefit from this shift, green skills should be built up.

“Companies should also start thinking about sustainability now before new regulations force them to adjust down the line. This will require an awareness not just of the costs of green measures, but the value these bring, too,” Malcolm said.

He also emphasised undertaking projects to build greener buildings and derive sustainable solutions.

He said“New regulations, including mandatory compliance with Global Sustainability Assessment System standards for all new private and public projects, are already putting the industry on the right track towards constructing greener buildings. This will help create a mindset shift to consider the whole-life carbon of all projects.”

He stressed that the building of projects must also be sustainable and the complete supply chain should be committed to lowering its environmental impact as a shared responsibility, building this into tenders and contracts, with collaboration towards sustainability incentives incorporated into commercial and delivery models.

“Modern approaches such as modular construction will be an important part of improving sustainability, driving greater energy efficiency, lowering transportation emissions, and reducing waste, he added.