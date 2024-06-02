UK news agency asks for additional funds to fight Russian news agency

(MENAFN) The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has made a formal request to the United Kingdom government for additional funding for its World Service, citing the need to compete with the expanding influence of international broadcasters such as Russia's RT and China's CGTN. Supported by the Association for International Broadcasting (AIB), a leading trade association representing TV, radio, and digital broadcasters, the BBC seeks to bolster its resources to counter the growing presence of foreign outlets.



In its submission to the United Kingdom Parliament's Call for Evidence, the BBC raises concerns about the rapid expansion of RT, particularly in regions like the Middle East and North Africa, where it is gaining traction. The BBC highlights the substantial budget allocated to Russian public media, estimated at EUR1.5 billion, which poses a formidable challenge to the BBC's own budget, largely funded through mandatory television licensing fees imposed on British households.



Furthermore, the BBC underscores the emergence of CGTN as a significant player in the global media landscape, operating with a budget ranging from EUR5.3 to EUR8 billion and expanding its reach into regions like Africa and Latin America. This trend of extensive investment in state-sponsored media by Russia and China has prompted concerns within the BBC and the broader broadcasting industry about the need for increased resources to maintain competitiveness.



The AIB echoes these apprehensions, expressing alarm over the substantial budgets allocated to Russian and Chinese media operations, which surpass those of the BBC World Service and its allied nations. As foreign broadcasters continue to expand their influence worldwide, the BBC and the AIB advocate for strategic investment in British media to uphold journalistic standards and counter the narratives propagated by state-sponsored outlets.



By appealing for enhanced funding, the BBC seeks to fortify its position as a leading international broadcaster and safeguard its ability to provide impartial and reliable news coverage in the face of growing competition from Russian and Chinese media conglomerates.

