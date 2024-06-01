GECF Hosts Landmark Workshop In Honour Of Africa Day Celebration

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) has hosted a on 'Natural Gas for Africa' to celebrate the 61st anniversary of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity.

The event was chaired by Mohamed Hamel, GECF secretary-general, and co-chaired by Ghulam Hoosein Asmal, the ambassador of the Republic of South Africa and president of the African Group of Ambassadors, and Mishal bin Jabor al-Thani, GECF chairperson of the executive board for 2024.

Ambassadors and representatives from GECF member countries, including Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Angola, Iraq, Malaysia, Mauritania, Mozambique, Peru, and Senegal attended the event. Speakers from the GECF, African Energy Commission, International Gas Union, African Energy Chamber, African Finance Corporation, Wood Mackenzie, and Rystad Energy shared insights on the opportunities and challenges of natural gas in Africa, covering policy, technology, and finance.

In his welcoming remarks, Hamel emphasised that the gathering was not only to honour Africa's rich history and vibrant cultures but also to celebrate its progress and reflect on its achievements and challenges, notably in energy.

Asmal, in his opening remarks, highlighted the role of natural gas in accelerating Africa's progress toward sustainable development, while Sheikh Mishal emphasised the role of natural gas in fostering regional cooperation and integration in Africa.

During the workshop, speakers reiterated the importance of increased adoption and investment in the vast natural gas reserves in the continent to tackle energy poverty in Africa while enhancing sustainable development goals and environmental protection. The discussions underscored the crucial role of the unhindered flow of financial resources, access to cleaner technologies, expanding local content in projects, and building human capacity.

The ambassadors expressed gratitude to the GECF for this initiative, emphasised the workshop's importance, and called for its continuation to enhance closer cooperation among African countries and beyond. The workshop is set to be held annually on the occasion of the Africa Day celebration.

MENAFN01062024000067011011ID1108284221