RedFoxRiders Runs Al Kharrarah Desert Cleanup with Support from Muzahimiyah Municipality and 6 Leading Businesses

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – June 02, 2024 – In support of Saudi Arabia hosting the 2024 World Environment Day global celebrations under the theme “Our land. Our future. We are #GenerationRestoration”, RedFoxRiders, a Riyadh-based motoring club secured the backing of the Municipality of Muzahmiyeh and six other prominent organisations in Saudi to run a comprehensive clean up drive at the Al Kharrarah Desert. Over the course of 3 hours, a diverse group of 250 volunteers, comprised of both Saudi nationals and expats, not only gathered and correctly disposed off trash, but also planted one tree.





“As outdoor enthusiasts and explorers of various deserts, RedFoxRiders has deep appreciation for the immense beauty of Saudi Arabia's wilderness landscapes. We saw the country hosting the World Environment Day celebrations as the perfect opportunity to highlight the importance of preserving these breathtaking landscapes,” said Salih Delic and Shine Sudkakaran of RedFoxRiders said, “We are immensely grateful to the overwhelming support we have received from the government and the prominent businesses that has enabled us to successfully host this impactful event. Thought the awareness campaign, we hope that the value of these efforts will extend well beyond the day’s clean up drive and inspire an ever-growing number of Saudi residents to truly embody the principles of #GenerationRestoration.”





With the support of the community, the team at RedFoxRiders were able to raise SAR 30,000 in funds from six prominent companies in Saudi, including ALEC and joint venture partner El-Seif Engineering Contracting. This monetary support was backed by the Municipality of Muzahmiyeh providing manpower and garbage collection trucks, Saudi Landscape contributing trees for planting, Proscape provisioning water, and Milwaukee provisioning the site's registration centre.





Our teams, expatriate and local, have demonstrated a deep-rooted appreciation for the beautiful landscapes surrounding Riyadh. Living and working in this environment has resulted in this selfless initiative to work alongside various stakeholders including the local municipality, to enrich the quality and beauty of this fantastic landscape for all to enjoy. At ALEC our values promote efforts to support shaping the landscape and infrastructure within the Kingdom, while also working to preserve the country’s incredibly rich and diverse ecology. We are proud to support our team with this generous endeavour, said Darren Burke, General Manager at ALEC KSA.









