Morocco to tender for Nador port terminal

(MENAFN) On Friday, the official responsible for oil and at the Moroccan Ministry of announced that Morocco is preparing to launch a tender this summer for the construction of a floating liquefied (LNG) terminal at the port of Nador in the western Mediterranean, located in the northeastern part of the country. Abdul Ghafour Al-Hajwi, during a presentation, stated that the ministry aims to achieve financial closure for the project by next year, with construction, operation, and commercial activities expected to commence in 2026.



The planned terminal will be connected to an existing pipeline, facilitating Morocco's import of 0.5 billion cubic meters of LNG annually from Spanish terminals. This volume is sufficient to power two small electricity production plants. Additionally, Morocco intends to link this pipeline to gas fields currently being developed in both the eastern and western regions of the country.



Projections by the ministry indicate that Morocco's natural gas demand is anticipated to surge from the current one billion cubic meters to eight billion cubic meters by 2027. The port of Nador, situated in the western Mediterranean, is a deep-water facility under construction, expected to have a handling capacity of 3.5 million containers. This development highlights Morocco's strategic efforts to enhance its energy infrastructure and meet growing domestic energy needs through increased LNG imports and expanded gas field development.

