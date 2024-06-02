NATO member states possess 5 percent of air-defense systems required to repel attack in Eastern Europe

(MENAFN) An internal assessment by has revealed a stark disparity between the air defense systems currently available to member states and the capacity required to effectively repel a significant attack in Eastern Europe. According to a NATO speaking to the Financial Times, member states possess only 5 percent of the necessary air defense capabilities, highlighting a critical vulnerability within the military bloc.



The shortage of air defense systems has been identified as "one of the biggest holes" within NATO's defense infrastructure, underscoring the urgency of addressing this deficiency. The reliance on expensive and slow-to-manufacture Western-designed anti-aircraft weapons, coupled with advancements in drone technology enabling more affordable long-range strike capabilities, has exacerbated the situation.



The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has further highlighted NATO's vulnerability, as both sides leverage relatively inexpensive unmanned aircraft to target distant locations beyond the front lines. Amidst these challenges, disagreements among European Union member states have hindered efforts to address the air defense shortfall effectively.



Germany and France have proposed competing plans to bolster European air defense capabilities, while Poland and Greece advocate for a European Union-wide integrated system. Efforts to reach a consensus have faced hurdles, with differing opinions on the inclusion of external weapons systems and concerns over reliance on non-European Union sources.



Recent reports suggest that Berlin and Paris are poised to unveil a compromise under the European Sky Shield Initiative, incorporating a combination of United States-made Patriot interceptors, Israeli Arrow 3s, and German IRIS-Ts. However, French criticism of the proposal, citing overreliance on non-European Union weaponry and the exclusion of French-Italian SAMP-Ts, underscores the complexities of reaching a consensus.



In the face of NATO's air defense shortcomings, Western nations have ramped up efforts to support Ukraine by supplying advanced air defense systems. However, Kiev has deemed these deliveries insufficient, emphasizing the pressing need for additional support to counter Russia's long-range capabilities. As NATO grapples with these challenges, addressing the air defense deficit remains a paramount concern to ensure the security and stability of Eastern Europe.

