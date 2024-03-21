India Gaming Market Expanding At A CAGR Of 15.8% During 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ India Gaming Market Report by Device Type (Consoles, Mobiles and Tablets, Computers), Platform (Online, Offline), Revenue Type (In-Game Purchase, Game Purchase, Advertising), Type (Adventure/Role Playing Games, Puzzles, Social Games, Strategy, Simulation, and Others), Age Group (Adult, Children), and Region 2024-2032 ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the India Gaming market size , share, trends, price, growth, and forecasts. The market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% during 2024-2032.



India Gaming Market Trends:

Gaming refers to the activity of playing electronic games, typically on devices such as computers, consoles, or mobile devices. It encompasses several genres and platforms, from casual mobile games to immersive virtual reality experiences. It has evolved significantly and become a prominent form of entertainment, social interaction, and even a professional endeavor. It also provides immersive and interactive experiences, allowing players to enter fantastical worlds, compete in thrilling challenges, or collaborate with others in multiplayer environments. It often engages players on various levels, stimulating their problem-solving skills, strategic thinking, and creativity. Additionally, gaming become a major cultural phenomenon, influencing various aspects of society, including art, music, and fashion. Nowadays, gaming communities are formed around shared interests, fostering friendships and connections across the globe.

The gaming market in India is primarily driven by the proliferation of smartphones and affordable internet connectivity. Additionally, with the increasing penetration of smartphones and the easy availability of high-speed internet at competitive prices, more individuals have access to gaming platforms, thus contributing to the market growth. It also opened a vast market of potential gamers across the country, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas where traditional gaming consoles or PCs may not be as prevalent. Moreover, the growing popularity of esports tournaments and events is gaining immense popularity, attracting a large audience online and offline, thus representing another major growth-inducing factor. Also, the emergence of professional gaming leagues, such as the Indian Gaming League (IGL) and ESL India Premiership provided a platform for competitive gaming and helped popularize gaming as a legitimate form of entertainment and competition, thus influencing the market growth.

Besides this, the Indian gaming industry is witnessing significant investments from domestic and international companies, further driving its growth trajectory. It is also facilitating the development of indigenous gaming content and infrastructure, leading to a more vibrant and competitive gaming ecosystem in the country. Furthermore, the increasing acceptance of gaming as a mainstream form of entertainment among the younger population are propelling the market growth.

India Gaming Market Segmentation:

Device Type Insights:



Consoles

Mobiles and Tablets Computer

Platform Insights:



Online Offline

Revenue Type Insights:



In-Game Purchase

Game Purchase Advertising

Type Insights:



Adventure/Role Playing Games

Puzzles

Social Games

Strategy

Simulation Others

Age Group Insights:



Adult Children

Regional Insights:



South India

North India

West & Central India East India

