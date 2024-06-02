(MENAFN) In a landmark verdict, former United States President Donald has been found guilty of falsifying business records to sway the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. The conviction, handed down by a Manhattan District Court, marks a historic moment, making Trump the first United States president ever to be convicted of a felony.



The charges, brought forth by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, alleged that Trump engaged in a scheme to conceal damaging information and unlawful activities from American voters both before and after the 2016 election. Specifically, Trump was accused of orchestrating 'hush money' payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to silence her regarding an alleged affair with the then-presidential candidate.



Following two days of deliberation, the jury returned a unanimous verdict of guilty on all 34 counts, which included charges related to falsifying business records. These counts pertained to invoices, vouchers, and checks reflecting Trump's reimbursement payments to his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, for the USD130,000 paid to Daniels.



Trump vehemently denounced the verdict, labeling the trial as rigged and disgraceful. He vowed to continue fighting the charges, asserting that the true judgment would come from the American people on November 5, referencing his presidential candidacy.



The case originated from revelations by Trump's ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, who claimed that Trump instructed him to facilitate the payment to Daniels to maintain her silence about the alleged affair. Despite Trump's denial of any relationship with the adult film star, Cohen's testimony and subsequent guilty plea to campaign-finance violations, tax, and bank fraud played a pivotal role in the prosecution's case.



The conviction of a former United Sattes president on such charges underscores the gravity of the allegations and the legal scrutiny surrounding Trump's conduct during his tenure. As Trump prepares to contest the verdict and navigate its political fallout, the implications of this landmark conviction reverberate across the political landscape, shaping the discourse surrounding accountability and integrity in American governance.



MENAFN02062024000045015687ID1108285555