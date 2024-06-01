Tajikistan's Ministry Of Energy And IFC Sign Mou To Develop Geothermal Energy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The of and Water Resources of Tajikistan and theInternational Finance Corporation (IFC) have signed a Memorandum ofUnderstanding on the development of geothermal energy in thecountry, Azernews reports.

During the signing, of Energy of Tajikistan Daler Jumasaid that, in the context of climate change, transitioning togeothermal heating and cooling energy is a beneficial alternativefor the sustainable development of the energy sector.

According to the Tajik Ministry, he emphasized the importance ofshifting from thermal energy generated from and coal to ageothermal system, which is renewable energy. He highlighted thatthe timely implementation of the geothermal energy developmentproject in the city of Dushanbe enhances the capital'sinfrastructure year by year.

In turn, the Regional Director of the Department of Economicsand Consulting Services in the Middle East, Central Asia, Türkiye,Pakistan, and Afghanistan, Ilhem Salamon, noted that by utilizingTajikistan's geothermal resources, a sustainable and green futurecan be created.

"Implementing this project can reduce dependence on importedelectricity. Geothermal energy is also considered 'green' energy,meaning it is environmentally friendly and beneficial for theplanet's sustainable development," she added.

It should be noted that geothermal energy is considered a cleanand sustainable energy source capable of providing energy supplyfrom the Earth's natural heat around the clock. Under suitableconditions, geothermal energy can compete with coal or natural gas a cleaner energy source, geothermal energy can play a crucialrole in the environmental sustainability of the energy sector.