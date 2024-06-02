Raveena Tandon Attacked By Woman In VIRAL Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Raveena Tandon embroiled in controversy after her driver's reckless driving led to a confrontation with pedestrians in Mumbai. Allegations of assault against Raveena emerged, sparking a viral video capturing the chaotic incident, leaving questions about her involvement and the aftermath
Raveena Tandon caught in a heated altercation in Mumbai following her driver's reckless driving, sparking allegations of assault
Actress Raveena Tandon reportedly involved in altercation after her driver's rash driving in Mumbai
Video surfaces online showing Raveena being attacked by women, pleading for mercy
Allegations suggest Raveena assaulted three women, including an elderly, after the accident
Incident occurred near Rizvi College; victims claim Raveena was under alcohol influence
Raveena's driver accused of hitting pedestrians; confrontation led to physical altercation
Victim heard in video claiming Raveena's actions could lead to jail time.
Raveena urges against filming as altercation unfolds, denies accusations of assault
