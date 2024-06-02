Raveena Tandon Attacked By Woman In VIRAL Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Raveena Tandon embroiled in controversy after her driver's reckless driving led to a confrontation with pedestrians in Mumbai. Allegations of assault against Raveena emerged, sparking a capturing the chaotic incident, leaving questions about her involvement and the aftermath

Raveena Tandon caught in a heated altercation in Mumbai following her driver's reckless driving, sparking allegations of assault

Actress Raveena Tandon reportedly involved in altercation after her driver's rash driving in Mumbai

Video surfaces online showing Raveena being attacked by women, pleading for mercy

Allegations suggest Raveena assaulted three women, including an elderly, after the accident

Incident occurred near Rizvi College; victims claim Raveena was under alcohol influence

Raveena's driver accused of hitting pedestrians; confrontation led to physical altercation

Victim heard in video claiming Raveena's actions could lead to jail time.

Raveena urges against filming as altercation unfolds, denies accusations of assault