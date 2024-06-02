Media reports alarming spread of genus of blood-sucking parasites known as Hyalomma ticks across Europe

(MENAFN) Recent reports have highlighted the alarming spread of a genus of blood-sucking parasites known as Hyalomma ticks across Europe. These "monster ticks," as described by the media, are notorious for transmitting severe diseases such as Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, posing a significant risk to populations in affected regions. Characterized by their larger size, increased aggressiveness, and enhanced mobility compared to common wood ticks, these arachnids have garnered attention for their potential to inflict harm on humans and animals alike.



While historically more prevalent in regions of North Africa and Asia, studies suggest that Hyalomma ticks have begun to proliferate in Europe, particularly in Southern Europe, and are progressively spreading to cooler climates. Scientists attribute this expansion partly to higher-than-average temperatures in the continent, which create favorable conditions for the ticks to thrive and proliferate.



Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, the disease commonly associated with Hyalomma tick bites, manifests through a range of severe symptoms, including high fever, muscle pain, dizziness, light sensitivity, abdominal distress, diarrhea, vomiting, and potentially fatal bleeding. According to reports from the University of Warsaw, mortality rates among individuals infected with the virus range from 10 percent to 60 percent, underscoring the urgent need for vigilance and preventive measures.



Concerns over the spread of these dangerous parasites have prompted warnings to travelers, with British tourists cautioned about encountering a "plague" of monster ticks in popular holiday destinations such as Spain and Italy. The active adult stage of these ticks typically occurs from April to July, coinciding with peak travel seasons in the affected regions.



Regions like Catalonia in Spain and the northern Italian province of Trieste have reported significant infestations of Hyalomma ticks, prompting local authorities to take preventive measures and raise public awareness about the risks associated with these blood-sucking parasites. The prevalence of these monster ticks underscores the importance of proactive surveillance, control efforts, and public education to mitigate the impact of their spread on human and animal health.

