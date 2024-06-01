'Saved Dh4,400': Dubai Shoppers Grab Big Discounts On Perfume, Clothes In 3-Day Super Sale

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 9:07 AM

Last updated: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 9:52 AM

Canadian Martin Martinez was supposed to leave Dubai on May 29 - but when the 3-day super sale was announced, family and friends convinced him to stay for a couple more days.

“I had almost finished my shopping and was ready to leave, but my relatives insisted I stay to experience the incredible discounts Dubai frequently offers its residents,” said Martinez, who then rebooked his flight to June 1.

It was "absolutely" worth it, he told Khaleej Times.

Residents and tourists are treated to shopping discounts of up to 90 per cent as Dubai kicks off its summer retail extravaganza with a three-day super sale (3DSS) - which runs until June 2.

"On the first day of the super sale, I spent over Dh 5,000, and more than half was just on fragrances because I love them. I bought over 20 bottles. My perfume supply is set for 2024,” said Martinez.

“I believe I have saved over $1,200 (Dh4,407) only for perfume. I just can't wait to experience the second day of my shopping spree,” the tourist said.

The 3DSS features discounts across 2,000 outlets, on everything from fashion and beauty to electronics and homeware in malls and shopping centres throughout the city. It is perfectly timed to allow residents to stock up on summer essentials and prepare for Eid Al Adha.

“As summer begins, it's essential to stock up on outfits that suit the season,” said Dr Aftab Hussain, a physician at a private hospital.

“I have events and conferences lined up for the next two days and I wont be able to take my family out. So, my children and wife purchased summer essentials and outfits for Eid Al Adha for themselves,” said Dr Hussain.“We have already spent Dh 2,000, and my wife is asking for more because she can't resist the incredible discounts being offered.”

Some residents took advantage of the sale to buy gifts for their loved ones back home.

“Whenever we travel for vacation, it's mandatory for us to bring gifts for our relatives and friends. We plan to leave for our hometown in the next 10 days for the summer holidays. This sale is the perfect opportunity to get discounted products,” said Ashif Kalathil, an Indian expat and garage owner in Al Qusais.

“Thankfully, I am done shopping perfume for my friends and my wife bought footwear for her sisters and cousins. But we are not done yet. Our weekend is dedicated to shopping,” said Kalathil.

