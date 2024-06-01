Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Angry Mob Throws EVM Machine Into Pond In West Bengal (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, violence broke out in several parts of West Bengal on Saturday (June 1) during the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections. In the Jadavpur constituency, clashes between party workers involved the hurling of bombs, while a reserve electronic machine (EVM) was thrown into the water by a mob in the South 24 Parganas district.

In Bhangar, Jadavpur constituency, supporters of the Trinamool (TMC) and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) clashed, resulting in the exchange of crude bombs. intervention led to protests, with both parties accusing each other. The police had to resort to a lathi charge to disperse the mob, and several crude bombs were recovered from the area.

At booth numbers 40 and 41 in Kultali, South 24 Parganas district, an EVM and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machine were thrown into the water by an angry mob. The Election Commission clarified that the machines were reserve units and stated,“The polling process has not been vitiated. Those which were kept in reserve were thrown in water. We have sought a report from the presiding officer,” said a senior EC official.

In Cossipore, Kolkata Uttar constituency, BJP candidate Tapas Roy faced protests from TMC workers as he visited polling booths, with demonstrators chanting 'go back' slogans.

Meanwhile, in the Bermajur area of Sandeshkhali, the BJP alleged that TMC workers and policemen threatened its polling agents on Friday night. Video clips shared by the BJP showed women of Sandeshkhali protesting against what they described as attempts by the TMC government to intimidate voters ahead of the elections.

Polling in the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections is taking place in nine seats across West Bengal under tight security. Voting is ongoing in Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, and Kolkata Uttar seats.