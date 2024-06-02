Japanese Restaurant Benihana Open At Place Vendome

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Food lovers can now enjoy the famous 'Benihana Experience' in Qatar as the latest member of this multinational restaurant company that specialises in Japanese cuisine, opened at Place Vendome mall on Wednesday.

The opening event was attended by H E Nawaf bin Nasser Al Thani, Chairperson of Nasser Bin Khaled Holding, and from QADCO Management H E Sheikh Jassim bin Nawaf Al Thani, Hassan Ali Al Abdullah, Fahd Ali Al Abdullah as well as other dignitaries and representatives.

Commenting on the occasion, H E Sheikh Jassim bin Nawaf Al Thani said:“We are delighted to bring the Benihana and this extravagant experience in this branch at the Place Vendome mall. All Benihana visitors will enjoy the tasty Japanese food and will be entertained by the chefs' live cooking shows.” Guests are seated around a large teppanyaki table where their food is cooked right before their eyes whilst being entertained by the chef, who not only prepares the food but entertains the guests with impressive cooking skills and entertaining conversation. Benihana specialises in serving teppanyaki-style Japanese cuisine, which includes a variety of dishes including sushi to suit all dietary preferences.