Indonesia offers peacekeeping, medical support for Gaza amid ceasefire talks

(MENAFN) In a bid to contribute to the ongoing efforts towards peace in Gaza, President-elect Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia announced the nation's readiness to deploy significant peacekeeping forces and medical personnel to the region, contingent upon the acceptance of a new ceasefire proposal by Palestinian resistance group Hamas. This announcement comes in the wake of US President Joe Biden unveiling the Israeli roadmap to a permanent peace agreement in Gaza, amidst Israeli military operations in central Rafah that have drawn international criticism.



Expressing support for the proposed peace plan, Prabowo hailed it as a crucial step towards ending the protracted conflict in Gaza. As the incoming president, slated to succeed President Joko Widodo in October following the February elections, Prabowo emphasized Indonesia's willingness to actively participate in peacekeeping efforts under the auspices of the United Nations. He affirmed Indonesia's readiness to deploy substantial peacekeeping forces to monitor and maintain the prospective ceasefire, underscoring the nation's commitment to fostering stability and security in the region.



Furthermore, Prabowo underscored Indonesia's preparedness to provide immediate medical assistance to Gaza, including the establishment of field hospitals, subject to the consent and agreement of all parties involved. With a pledge to evacuate, receive, and treat up to 1,000 patients in Indonesian hospitals in the near term, Indonesia aims to alleviate the humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the conflict. This proactive stance aligns with Indonesia's longstanding commitment to humanitarian principles and solidarity with the Palestinian people.



Addressing the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, attended by defense ministers from across the globe, Prabowo reiterated the imperative of pursuing a comprehensive and sustainable solution to the conflict in Gaza. Emphasizing the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to prioritize peace and stability, he urged concerted efforts towards achieving a tangible and lasting resolution. Indonesia's multifaceted offer of support reflects its dedication to promoting peace and security in the Middle East and underscores the nation's role as a proactive contributor to international peacekeeping and humanitarian efforts.

