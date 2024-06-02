Bengaluru Water Supply Cut Alert! BSWWB Warns Of Water Shortage On THESE Days

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bengaluru water cut: Bengaluru, Karnataka's capital and Silicon Valley of India is set for water supply disruption in the coming days, reported TOI. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BSWWB) announced that water supply will be affected in the city for two days - June 6 and June 7.The primary reason for the water cut is the Board's work on the Cauvery Stage V Project. Consequently, the board will shut down all its pumping stations on June 6. The water supply board disseminated information about the disruption to alert people residing in the affected areas and prepare them for the upcoming water shortage read: Delhi residents chase water tanker amid severe water crisis & heatwaves. Netizens say, 'Ruko jara, sabar karo'Timings and affected areasThe Water Supply Board initially planned to implement a water supply cut on June 4 and June 5. However, the engineers later rescheduled the shutdown of the Cauvery River supply units board has announced that the water supply units of Cauvery Stages 1, 2, and 3 will be suspended for 12 hours, from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm. Besides this, the water supply units of the fourth stage, 1st and 2nd phases water supply units, will be offline for four hours, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, theTOI report states. This disruption will last for two days and affect all areas where water is supplied by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board read: Delhi water crisis: Residents scramble for water with empty buckets amid heatwave. Watch videoThe Water Supply Board has urged residents of the affected areas to use water judiciously during the period water supply will be impacted. Furthermore, while urging residents to cooperate, it has also advised them to store adequate water for both days.

Also read: Delhi water crisis: Water Minister Atishi to hold emergency meeting today to address water shortageDelhi water crisisOn the other hand the national capital, Delhi, continues to battle severe water crisis amid rising temperatures due to heatwave condition. The AAP government in Delhi approached the Supreme Court on Friday seeking immediate additional water from neighbouring Haryana. The apex court will hear the plea on June 3.In its plea, the Delhi government alleged that it is constrained to file the petition on account of the acute water shortage being faced by the people of Delhi, triggered by the ongoing severe heat conditions in North India, particularly in the national capital. Several areas in Delhi, including Chanakyapuri's Sanjay Camp, Okhla Phase 2, and the Geeta colony, are severely affected by theacute water shortage.

