عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan Faked Divorce Before Real Separation? Read


6/2/2024 4:00:36 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, once a prominent bollywood couple, shocked fans with their 2016 divorce after 18 years of marriage. However, they had previously faked a split in 2008 as part of a beauty brand's ad campaign, leading to significant public backlash


Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan Faked Divorce Before Real Separation? Read Image

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan faced backlash for faking a split in 2008 for an ad campaign. Their real divorce in 2016 shocked many


Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan Faked Divorce Before Real Separation? Read Image

They welcomed their son, Arhaan Khan, in 2002, but announced their separation in 2016, ending their 17-year-long marriage


Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan Faked Divorce Before Real Separation? Read Image

Post-divorce, Malaika Arora started dating Arjun Kapoor and made their relationship official after some time


Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan Faked Divorce Before Real Separation? Read Image

Arbaaz Khan, after dating Giorgia Andriani, eventually married makeup artist Sshura Khan in 2023


Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan Faked Divorce Before Real Separation? Read Image

In 2008, Malaika, Arbaaz faked a split for a beauty brand's ad campaign. The PR strategy involved sending messages to media houses about their separation


Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan Faked Divorce Before Real Separation? Read Image

The publicity stunt backfired, leading to severe backlash from the public. Arbaaz and Malaika were criticized for being publicity-hungry


Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan Faked Divorce Before Real Separation? Read Image

The couple's real divorce in 2016 was surprising to many, as they had appeared happily married. Their participation in reality show Power Couples in 2015 fueled rumors


Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan Faked Divorce Before Real Separation? Read Image

Despite efforts to resolve their issues, Malaika, Arbaaz couldn't save their marriage. Their decision to part ways after 18 years of marriage marked end of an era for their fans

MENAFN02062024007385015968ID1108285429


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search