Baku And Astana Hold Talks On Transit Of Kazakh Oil Through Azerbaijan

President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) RovshanNajaf met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary ofKazakhstan to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel, Azernews reports citing SOCAR.

It was noted that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan successfullycooperate in all areas, including the energy sector. In thisregard, the dynamic development of relations between SOCAR andKazakh companies was emphasized.

At the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the currentstate of cooperation between SOCAR and KazMunayGas, the transit ofKazakh oil through the territory of Azerbaijan, opportunities forcooperation in the framework of production projects and otherissues of mutual interest.

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) andKazMunayGas (KMG) maintain a strategic partnership in the energysector, characterized by collaboration in various areas such as oiland gas exploration, production, and transportation.

This relationship extends to joint ventures, including theoperation of pipelines and refineries, facilitating the efficientmovement of resources between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, both entities engage in mutually beneficialagreements aimed at enhancing energy security and promotingeconomic development in the region.