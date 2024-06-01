Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed By Rs 69.50; Check Latest Rates Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Oil marketing companies on Saturday (June 1) announced a reduction in the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 69.50. This adjustment lowers the retail price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi to Rs 1,676. Similar price cuts have been implemented across other major metro cities in India.

This latest reduction follows a previous decrease on May 1, 2024, when the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was reduced by Rs 19. These successive cuts offer relief to businesses struggling with operating costs amid ongoing economic challenges.

Commercial LPG cylinder prices in metro cities:

Mumbai: The price has been reduced by Rs 69.50, setting the new rate at Rs 1,629.

Chennai: The new price stands at Rs 1,841.50.

Kolkata: The price has been adjusted to Rs 1,789.50.

In April, the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders and 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders were decreased by Rs 30.50 and Rs 7.50, respectively.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) typically adjust cooking gas prices on the 1st of every month. The government also encourages the use of LPG cylinders for household cooking through various schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which provides subsidies to eligible families.

While specific reasons for the price decrease have not been disclosed, factors such as international oil price fluctuations, changes in taxation policies, and supply-demand dynamics are likely influences. Price revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders generally occur on the first day of each month.