Real Madrid secures 2024 UEFA Champions League title after beating Borussia Dortmund

(MENAFN) In a thrilling finale at Wembley Stadium, emerged victorious in the 2024 final, defeating Borussia Dortmund 2-0. The Spanish giants showcased their prowess with a solid performance, securing their 15th Champions League title. Spanish defender Dani Carvajal and Brazilian attacker Vinicius Jr. etched their names in the scorecard, netting crucial goals in the 74th and 83rd minutes, respectively, to seal the win for Los Merengues.



Despite an early chance for Dortmund's German striker Niclas Fullkrug, who narrowly missed the lead by striking the crossbar in the 23rd minute, Real Madrid maintained their composure throughout the match. The stakes remained high as Fullkrug faced another opportunity in the 87th minute, only for his goal to be disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) due to an offside.



Dortmund's Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel showcased remarkable skill, making crucial saves to keep his team in contention. However, Kobel's efforts were not enough to thwart Real Madrid's relentless pursuit of victory. Los Blancos demonstrated their dominance on the field, outplaying their opponents to secure their sixth Champions League trophy in the past decade, further solidifying their status as record holders in UEFA Champions League history.



Amidst the celebrations, Arda Guler made history as the first Turkish footballer to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy, marking a significant milestone in his career and bringing pride to Turkish football. Real Madrid's triumph served as a testament to their enduring legacy and unwavering determination on the European stage, capping off a memorable campaign with yet another prestigious title.

MENAFN02062024000045015839ID1108285440