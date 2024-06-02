Iran’s electricity consumption surges 11 percent as summer approaches

(MENAFN) Electricity consumption in Iran has risen by 11 percent or 6,000 megawatts (MW) in the past Iranian calendar week compared to the previous week, attributed to a gradual increase in temperatures leading to greater use of air conditioning appliances. Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, the head of Iran's Power Generation, Distribution, and Transmission Company (Tavanir), highlighted this trend, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to manage electricity demand as summer approaches. IRIB reported that with rising temperatures, the demand for electricity has begun to climb again, prompting the Iranian Ministry to initiate various programs to address this issue during peak consumption periods.



To meet the anticipated surge in electricity demand during the summer months, the Iranian Energy Ministry has devised a comprehensive plan aimed at increasing electricity production and managing consumption effectively. Among the key components of this plan is a strategy to incentivize low-consuming households while penalizing subscribers whose electricity usage exceeds normal levels. This proactive approach reflects the ministry's commitment to ensuring a reliable electricity supply across the country, particularly during periods of heightened demand.



In recent years, Iran has faced challenges in electricity supply due to rising temperatures and a significant decrease in rainfall, exacerbating the strain on the country's power infrastructure during peak consumption periods. Tavanir has been actively implementing various programs to address these challenges and mitigate the risk of blackouts. The ongoing construction of renewable power plants across Iran, with a total capacity of 13,000 megawatts, including a significant 780-megawatt plant in the southeastern Sistan and Balouchestan province, represents a strategic investment in enhancing the country's energy resilience.



Alireza Parandeh Motlaq, the deputy head of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization of Iran (SATBA) for technical and engineering affairs, highlighted the rich potential of Sistan and Balouchestan province in renewable energy resources, such as wind and geothermal energy. The province's capacity in this regard is underscored by the existing 60-megawatt renewable power plant, with additional projects underway to further harness its renewable energy potential. These initiatives align with Iran's broader strategy to diversify its energy mix and enhance its energy security amid evolving climate and environmental challenges.

