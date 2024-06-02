'Killing It As Usual...', Rakul Preet Singh Fangirls Over Anirudh Ravichander At Indian 2 Audio Launch - WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rakul Preet Singh recently added her star power to the launch event of the much-awaited 'Indian 2'. The actress, who plays a significant role in the Kamal Haasan starrer, was spotted enthusiastically cheering for composer Anirudh Ravichander during his performance.

Seated alongside her co-stars, Rakul couldn't contain her admiration as Anirudh took the stage to perform one of the songs from the Tamil movie. Sharing her excitement on Instagram Stories, Rakul posted a of Anirudh's electrifying performance, captioning it with 'Killing it as usual.'

In the video, Anirudh, dressed in an all-black ensemble, captivated the audience with his musical prowess, setting the stage on fire with his energetic performance.

Adding to the glamour of the event, Rakul Preet Singh dazzled in a black saree with a thigh-high slit, paired with an exquisite blouse, exuding elegance and style.

About Indian 2

'Indian 2' has been in the making since its announcement in 2019 but encountered various production hurdles, including a tragic accident on set and delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the team persevered, and with the recent confirmation by Kamal Haasan, the film is back on track, aiming for a release during the upcoming summer holidays.

Apart from Kamal Haasan and Rakul Preet Singh, the star-studded cast of 'Indian 2' includes Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, Samudra Gani, Bobby Simha, and George Marion. Anirudh Ravichander has lent his musical genius to the film, composing the soundtrack that promises to be a highlight of the movie.

Produced by Red Giant Movies in association with Lyca Productions, 'Indian 2' is a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster 'Indian', known for its gripping narrative centered around a vigilante fighting corruption in society.