Lahore 1947: Preity Zinta Wraps Up Shooting For Aamir Khan's Film; Shares BTS From Set - WATCH

Preity Zinta is making a much-anticipated return to the big screen with her latest project, 'Lahore 1947,' where she stars alongside Sunny Deol. The has recently completed filming for the movie and shared a heartfelt post along with behind-the-scenes photos on her Instagram.

In her note, Preity expressed her gratitude to the cast and crew, stating that she couldn't be more grateful for such an incredible experience and hoped everyone would appreciate and enjoy the as much as they did making it. She mentioned that it was definitely the toughest film she had worked on.

She also commended everyone for their hard work and patience over the past few months and thanked Raj ji, Aamir, Sunny, Shabanaji, Santosh Sivan, and AR Rehman from the bottom of her heart, sending them loads of love.

Reasons behind career break

Preity Zinta, who has been away from the film industry for nearly six years, previously shared in an interview with DD India the reasons behind her hiatus. She wanted to focus on her personal life and business ventures, explaining that she did not want to do a film and was concentrating on her business and personal life. She noted that for women actors, the craft is important, but so is their biological clock. She mentioned that she had never dated anyone in the industry or an actor, so it was logical for her to focus on having her own family. She emphasized the importance of living one's life while playing various roles and expressed her desire to avoid being an accomplished actor and a lonely person.

Break from Acting

Despite her break, Preity revealed that she had been reviewing scripts during this period, although none had captured her interest until 'Lahore 1947.' She announced the commencement of filming in April through her Instagram, sharing that she was on set for 'Lahore 1947,' accompanied by the hashtags 'new movie' and 'shooting'. The film is produced by Aamir Khan.

Preity Zinta- Sunny Deol

Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol have a history of working together, having co-starred in films like 'Hero: Love Story of a Spy,' 'Farz,' and 'Bhaiyaji Superhit.' Sunny Deol recently experienced a successful comeback with 'Gadar 2,' which was a major hit at the box office.