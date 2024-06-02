(MENAFN) Recent revelations from Politico have shed light on a purportedly "secret" decision by United States President Joe Biden to authorize Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on a specific area of Russia adjacent to Ukraine's Kharkov Region. According to a United States official speaking to Politico, Biden directed his team to enable Ukraine to utilize American weapons for counter-fire purposes, specifically targeting Russian forces that are either attacking Ukrainian positions or preparing to do so.



While the White House later confirmed this decision in a written statement to multiple outlets, the timing of its revelation has raised eyebrows. The directive, reportedly communicated to Kiev before its official confirmation, signals a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.



In practical terms, Biden's authorization enables Ukrainian forces to employ long-range American weaponry, excluding ATACMS missiles, which have been quietly supplied to Kiev since early April. The targeted area lies in Russian territory bordering the Kharkov Region, where Russia has recently seized control of numerous towns and villages.



This move comes amid mounting pressure on the Biden administration to grant Ukraine unrestricted use of American weaponry against Russia. However, Biden has publicly maintained the United States' prohibition on strikes deep inside Russian territory, even as tensions continue to escalate.



The decision has significant implications for the conflict dynamics in Eastern Europe, as it potentially emboldens Ukraine to retaliate against Russian aggression while also risking further escalation and international repercussions. As such, it underscores the delicate balance of power and diplomacy in the region and raises questions about the Biden administration's approach to the ongoing crisis.

