Redheal Token (REDH) Listed On Global Exchange Coin Store In April

Redheal Project (CEO Taehun Jang) announced that its Redheal Token (hereafter referred to as REDH) has been listed on the global exchange, Coin Store.







Redheal Project is a DeFi aimed at expanding the ecosystem and improving user experience. It enables flexible asset exchange between various blockchain networks to provide users with efficient financial services.

Notably, Redheal features a financial bridge that connects services for virtual assets with those for fiat and real assets. This allows users to invest across DeFi services for virtual assets and fintech services for real assets.

Redheal rewards users who supply liquidity within the platform with its utility token, REDH. This token is used for various purposes within the platform, including paying fees and receiving transaction rewards. Users can earn and utilize tokens, and reinvest them to grow the ecosystem.

There are various business applications for using REDH. Users can receive refunds on fees incurred during payments, transactions, remittances, and swaps. They can also earn fee discounts and additional DEX rewards by pre-holding and depositing REDH.

Additionally, users can grow value alongside partner companies, and community leaders can compete for allocations from various reward pools on a daily and monthly basis. Furthermore, REDH is used to pay fees incurred during cross-chain swaps, which is one of the platform's main revenue sources.

CEO Taehun Jang stated,“REDH was issued to facilitate value exchange between heterogeneous assets, and early community members are expected to contribute to expanding the ecosystem by utilizing REDH. The total issuance of REDH is 1.5 billion, of which 300 million will be allocated to the community.”

Media Contact

Company Name: Red Hill Company

Contact Person: Peter Kwon

Email: [email protected]

Country: Korea

Website:



