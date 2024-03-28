Men, Women Referred To Public Prosecution Over Illegal 'Mixed Sports Challenge' In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A group of men and women has been referred to Public Prosecution over unlawful participation in a 'Mixed Sports Challenge', as announced by the Ministry of Interior on its Instagram handle.

The move came after announcements circulated on social media stating that a group of men and women participated in a mixed sports challenge. The posts also announced the winners of the challenge in each stage.

Upon investigation, the Economic and Cyber Crimes Combating Department has summoned all the participants involved over violation of social principles and values in the society.

Accordingly, they were referred to the Public Prosecution to complete the necessary legal procedures.

The Ministry of Interior affirms that its concerned agencies will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to preserve society's values and traditions, and to maintain order and achieve community security.