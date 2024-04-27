Kuwait Oil Price Moves Up To 89.87 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil price moved up 51 cents trading at USD 89.87 per barrel on Friday vis a vis USD 89.36 pb on Thursday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Saturday. In international markets, futures of the Brent crude oil moved up 49 cents to reach USD 89.50 per barrel and those of the West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 28 cents, settling at USD 83.85 a barrel. (end) km

