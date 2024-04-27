Haryana Chief Secretary Calls For Stricter Measures Against Liquor Smuggling Ahead Of LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 28 (IANS) Haryana Chief Secretary, T.V.S.N. Prasad has called for more stringent measures to combat liquor smuggling ahead of the Lok Sabha polls scheduled on May 25 in the state in the sixth phase of general elections.

He emphasised the critical role of intensified intelligence gathering at the micro-level by Police Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and officials from the Excise Department.

"This proactive approach aims to bolster legal actions against individuals engaged in such illicit activities," Prasad said while presiding over the meeting here on Saturday to review preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and Commissioners of police officers from Gurugram, Panchkula, Sonipat, and Jhajjar, among other officials, also attended the meeting.

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer, Anurag Agarwal, ADGP, CID Alok Mittal, and Principal Secretary, Excise Department, Devinder Kalyan also attended the meeting through video conference.

During the meeting, Prasad sought information about the status of illegal liquor seized district-wise.

He directed senior officers to establish coordination with the neighbouring states to trace the origin of the seized liquor.

Additionally, the Chief Secretary also emphasised the need for heightened vigilance, especially in districts bordering Delhi and other states.

Referring to the data, Prasad highlighted the seizure of 2,78,819 litres of illicit liquor valued at Rs 9 crore within Haryana so far.

He stressed the necessity of maintaining the effectiveness of these strict measures and also directed to increase surprise inspections on alternative routes rather than main thoroughfares.

During the meeting, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner, Nishant Kumar Yadav briefed the Chief Secretary on the district's progress, highlighting the establishment of 47 checkpoints in Gurugram and the seizure of the quantity of liquor so far.