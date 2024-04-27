Nokia To Make Up 5G Network In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nokia has announced a project to build a 5G network inUzbekistan, Azernews reports.

According to the company, Uzbekistan's Perfectum mobile operatorand Finnish Nokia have reached an agreement to build Central Asia'sfirst standalone 5G network.

The project will be commercially launched for users in Tashkentat the end of 2024. The parties intend to expand it to otherregions of Uzbekistan during the next two years.

The Finnish business will offer a complete end-to-end standalone5G solution that includes radio access, transport, core networks,and apps for network automation, service orchestration, mediation,and billing in order to simplify deployment and increaseoperational efficiency.

Nokia is a Finnish multinational technology business thatoperates in over 100 countries. Nokia generates wealth throughintellectual property and long-term research, driven by theaward-winning Nokia Bell Labs. The company also provides safe,reliable, and sustainable networks, as well as the next generationof 5G mobile network standards.