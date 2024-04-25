Forbes Ranks Subaru As A Best Brand For Social Impact For The Second Year In A Row

(MENAFN- 3BL) CAMDEN, N.J., APRIL 25, 2024 /3BL/ - Subaru of America, Inc. today announced it was once again named one of the top companies for social impact, building on its reputation of being More Than a Car Company®. For the second consecutive year, Subaru was ranked number two overall on Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact 2024 list and remained the top brand in the automotive category.

Forbes' second annual Social Impact List was created in partnership with HundredX and acknowledges companies that are most admired by evaluating ratings in four survey categories: Overall Brand Values and Trust, Social Stances, Sustainability, and Community Support. The survey analyzed the responses from more than 185,000 consumers about brands and products, garnering close to 4.5 million ratings on over 3,000 unique brands. One trend noted this year was that brands did particularly well when customers could see their impact in local communities, which aligns with Subaru and its retailers' commitment to upholding the Subaru Love Promise .

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: “Giving back and creating personal connections in our communities is essential to Subaru and our retailers. We're proud to be recognized among an expanded group of incredible brands for our dedication to the Subaru Love Promise, which so clearly makes a meaningful impact both inside and outside our company.”

Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact list recognizes companies based on their values, sustainability, and community support. Responses were compiled through an online survey from March 2023 through February 2024, asking consumers to rate brands and products in more than a dozen categories, including quality, value, customer service, and more.

For more information on Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact 2024, visit Forbes . To learn more about the Subaru Love Promise, visit Subaru/love-promise .

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit href="" subar . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and YouTube .

###

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

...

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

...