Russia, Africa Journalists Discuss Information Strategy At Moscow Forum

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Journalists from Russia and African countries gathered in Moscow this week to develop an information strategy to strengthen relations between the two continents.

The forum, held at Lomonosov Moscow State University, was the second international gathering of its kind and marked the anniversary of a memorandum on information cooperation between Russia and Africa.

Organizers included the Russian-African Club, the university's journalism and global studies faculties, and the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum of the Russian Foreign Ministry. TV BRICS served as the media partner.

The event drew roughly 100 participants from 32 countries, including Russia, various African nations, the Middle East, India, and Brazil. Diplomats, government officials, media executives, producers, broadcasters, journalists, academics, and cultural figures were all represented.

Oleg Ozerov, Russia's Ambassador-at-Large and head of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Secretariat, addressed the forum. He highlighted the upcoming Russia-Africa Ministerial Conference scheduled for Sochi in November, which will bring together foreign ministers from both sides.

“In preparation for this event, it's crucial to establish a strong information foundation,” Ozerov said.“We must provide both Russian and African media with

a variety of

interesting content about the growth of relations between our nations and peoples.”

Dwivedi Ratnesh, an Indian professor and journalist, praised Russia's support for its national media, which he described as a model for India. He noted that Russia balances government support with respect for journalists' independent and constructive viewpoints.

The forum participants agreed on the need to develop a joint information strategy,

according to Alexander Berdnikov, Executive Secretary of the Russian-African Club at Lomonosov Moscow State University.

The proposals formulated during the forum will

be considered

by the Journalists Association of Russia and African Countries, Berdnikov added.

