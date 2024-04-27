Ukraine's Government Will Be Able To Finance All Social Expenditures This Year PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) All social expenditures in Ukraine will be fully financed this year thanks to financial support from partners.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"We are sure that this year and, to be honest, next year as well we will definitely finance all social payments. Everything that the state has to fulfill will be fulfilled on time and in full," Shmyhal said.

In particular, $7.5 billion of direct budget funding from the U.S. was provided to cover such expenses. Shmyhal also recalled that Ukraine would receive EUR 16 billion from the European Union this year. In addition, Ukraine has a support program with the International Monetary Fund.

"All of these resources are the anchor of funding for the Ukrainian budget," Shmyhal said.

This year Ukraine has already received about $12 billion in external financing to cover the budget deficit.

Photo: Denys Smyhal / Telegram