Afghan Physicain Wins 2024 Leonardo Schwalbe Medal

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Dr. Bismillah Shiwamal, an Afghan physician, was awarded the prestigious“Leonardo Schwalbe” Medal for his scientific and research activities by the Association of Surgeons of Germany in 2024.

German media reported on Friday, April 27th, citing the country's surgeons' association, that this medal was presented during a special ceremony under the name of the 140th Congress of Surgeons in Leipzig, Germany, ultimately awarded to Mr. Shiwamal.

Meanwhile, Dr Shiwamal posted on his social media platform:“This award demonstrates the utmost respect and esteem of the German surgical community for the people of Afghanistan.”

He further emphasized that“I dedicate this medal to the people of Afghanistan, physicians, and families of surgeons in my homeland.”

Notably, the Leonardo Schwalbe Medal is recognized as the most prestigious honour in the German surgical community.

The Leonardo Schwalbe Medal is a prestigious award presented by the Association of Surgeons of Germany. It recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to medicine, particularly in scientific research and clinical practice. Winning this award signifies exceptional achievements and dedication to advancing healthcare and surgical practices.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram