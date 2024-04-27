Enemy Shells Four DTEK Tpps, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of April 27, Russia attacked four DTEK thermal power plants, seriously damaging equipment.

DTEK Group reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy has once again massively shelled Ukraine's energy facilities. Last night, four DTEK thermal power plants were damaged in the attack," the statement said.

According to preliminary information, unfortunately, there are casualties.



"The equipment of the enterprises was seriously damaged. Power engineers are currently trying to eliminate the consequences of the attack," DTEK said.

Russian forces shell, injuring hospital patient

DTEK's thermal power plants have been shelled more than 170 times since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

As earlier reported, the enemy launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine overnight Saturday.

Illustrative photo