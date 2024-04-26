14 Hour Water Cut In Several Parts Of Colombo

(MENAFN- NewsIn) April 26 (AdaDerana) – A 14-hour water cut will be imposed for several areas in Colombo District on Saturday (27), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.
Accordingly, the water supply will be suspended from 5 p.m. on Saturday until 7 a.m. on Sunday (28) in Colombo 5 and 6 areas, Dehiwala, Mount Lavinia and Moratuwa urban council areas, as well as in Jayanthipura and Pelawatta areas.
