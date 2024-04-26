UAE Recovers From Record Rainfall, Infrastructure Review Ordered

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is recovering after experiencing its heaviest rainfall on record on April 16th. Major cities, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai, faced power and water outages, transportation disruptions due to flooding, and many businesses transitioned to remote work.

The heaviest rainfall occurred in the“Khatm Al Shakla” area of Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, where a record-breaking 254.8 millimeters of rain fell. Experts attributed the extreme weather event to climate change caused by rising carbon emissions and denied the possibility of artificial cloud seeding being a factor.

Sharjah Charities International (SCI) mobilized its resources to assist those impacted by the downpour. They are collaborating with the National Disaster, Crisis and Emergency Management Authority to ensure necessary support reaches affected areas.

Dubai Airport, a crucial transportation hub, has made significant progress in restoring normalcy.

“With roads completely clear of water, our staff, logistics, and facilities are fully operational again,” said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.“Restoring operations after canceling 2,155 flights and diverting 115 was a significant challenge. We worked tirelessly with airlines and service providers to reschedule flights, increase staffing, and assist impacted passengers.”

Following the heavy rains, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered a review of the country's infrastructure. He has also directed authorities to provide essential support to those affected and facilitate the evacuation of families residing in flooded areas.

Emirates News Agency (WAM), a partner of TV BRICS , reports that transportation and essential services are gradually being restored across the UAE.