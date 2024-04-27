Ambassador Highlights Kazakhstan's Geographical Advantage For Middle Corridor Development

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The geographical location of Kazakhstan creates favorableconditions for the development of the Trans-Caspian InternationalTransport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), said Ambassador ofKazakhstan to Hungary Zhanibek Abdrashov, Azernews reports.

He made the remark as he addressed the 2nd meeting of theTransport Coordination Committee of the Organization of TurkicStates in Budapest, Hungary.

"The geographical location of Kazakhstan in the center of theEurasian continent creates favorable conditions for the use of thetransport network of our country in the formation oftranscontinental routes in directions from East to West and fromNorth to South in the context of the development of the MiddleCorridor," he said.

According to Abdrashov, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS)currently ensures close and coordinated interaction betweenparticipating states in order to increase the pooling of effortsand resolve all pressing issues in the field of transport.

At the same time, the ambassador briefed the meetingparticipants on the progress made in implementing the Joint ActionPlan (roadmap) for the OTS' Transport Program for 2023-2027,adopted on November 3, 2023, in Astana.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route thatconnects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in theregion. It is an alternative route to the traditional NorthernCorridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countriessuch as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passesthrough the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye beforereaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects theeastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing thelonger maritime routes.