Australia Allocates $100M Military Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Australia is allocating a new $100 million military aid package for Ukraine.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles announced this at a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, $50 million of this amount will be spent on short-range air defense systems, $30 million on the purchase of drones for the Ukrainian military, and another $15 million on equipment, including helmets, inflatable boats, gas masks, and power generators.

The Australian defense minister said that Ukraine and its people had endured more than two years of Russia's full-scale invasion. However, their spirit remains strong, and Australia will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes to win this war.

He also said that Australia would provide Ukraine with air-to-ground munitions.

According to him, the latest package brings Australia's military assistance to Ukraine to $880 million since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, bringing Australia's total support for Ukraine to more than $1 billion.

As reported by Ukrinform, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles arrived in Lviv on a visit.

Photo: Telegram / Denys Shmyhal