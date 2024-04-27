Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down Two Russian Reconnaissance Drones In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian fighters used light aircraft to shoot down two Russian reconnaissance drones – a ZALA and an Orlan - in the sky over the Odesa region.

Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Today, on April 27, two Russian reconnaissance drones were destroyed in the sky over the Odesa region, using light aircraft, in cooperation with Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces. An unexpected turn for enemy drones, but effective," the Ukrainian military said.

Ukrainian military shoots down enemy drone in Dnipropetrovsk region

On the night of April 26-27, Russian invaders launched a combined attack on Ukraine using missiles of different types. Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 21 out of 34 missiles.

Photo from the website zala-aero