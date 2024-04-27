Ukrainian Forces Repel Seven Enemy Attacks Near Krynky And On Orikhiv Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders have repelled four attacks by Russian invaders on the east bank of the Dnipro River near Krynky, Kherson region, and three attacks in the Orikhiv sector, near Staromaiorske and Robotyne.

Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The occupiers carried out three unsuccessful assaults on the Orikhiv axis, including two near Staromaiorske and one near Robotyne," the post reads.

On the east bank of the Dnipro, in the temporarily captured part of the Kherson region, the enemy launched four unsuccessful assaults near Krynky. Having suffered losses, enemy forces retreated to their original positions.

In the past 24 hours, the invaders carried out four airstrikes using two guided aerial bombs and about 20 unguided aerial missiles in the Orikhiv sector.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine