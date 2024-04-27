President: Every Media Story About Russia's Circumvention Of Sanctions Limits Putin's Terror

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Every piece in the media about Russia's sanctions circumvention schemes yields results and allows us to limit Putin's terror.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address , Ukrinform reports.

"I am grateful to all politicians and public figures, journalists who inform about how Russia imports components for missiles and other weapons in violation of international sanctions. Every piece in the media about sanctions circumvention schemes, every public call for tougher sanctions, all the political work for this purpose that leads to results limits not only Putin's terror, but terror in general. And this is the global meaning of our cooperation - of all partners," Zelensky said.

Video: OP

Zelensky thanks Australia for new aid package

As reported, the EU is preparing new sanctions against companies from Turkey, China, the UAE and Hong Kong for supplying products to Russia.

Photo: Office of the President